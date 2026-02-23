Mexico Raid Kills El Mencho; US, India Issue Shelter Warnings
Mexico on Sunday carried out a massive security operation in the western state of Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, during which the military captured drug lord Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. Authorities later announced that he died from injuries sustained in a shootout during the raid.
El Mencho, leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was among the most wanted men in both Mexico and the United States, with a $15 million (₹136 crore) U.S. bounty on his head.
El Mencho death triggered unrest in 20 of Mexico’s 32 states, with suspected gang members blocked roads, torched buses and clashed with security forces. Schools in Guadalajara were also closed due to the violence.
The Embassy of India in Mexico on Monday urged Indian citizens to remain indoors until further notice amid the violence, roadblocks, and flight cancellations following the military operation.
In response to the escalating clashes, the United States and Canada issued “stay in shelter” advisories for their citizens in Mexico. The White House said the U.S. provided intelligence support for the operation.
Flights have also been affected, with major U.S. airlines — United, American, Southwest, and Alaska — along with Canadian carriers Air Canada and WestJet/Sunwing cancelling services to Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Manzanillo.
