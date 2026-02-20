Ex-South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Receives Life Imprisonment Over Martial Law Bid
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life imprisonment for rebellion after imposing martial law in December 2024 and attempting to seize control of the National Assembly using military and police forces.
Judge Jee Kui-youn ruled that Yoon’s actions constituted an illegal attempt to establish unchecked executive power for a “considerable” period, including plans to arrest politicians and suppress the liberal-led legislature.
A special prosecutor had sought the death penalty, arguing that Yoon’s actions threatened South Korea’s democracy, but the court imposed a life sentence, in line with the country’s long-standing de facto moratorium on executions since 1997.
The martial law decree lasted about six hours before lawmakers broke through a military blockade, convened, and unanimously voted to lift the emergency measure.
Yoon was impeached by lawmakers on December 14, 2024, formally removed from office by the Constitutional Court in April 2025, and has been under arrest since July 2025 while facing multiple criminal trials.
Several top officials were also convicted, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who received a 30-year prison sentence for planning the decree and mobilizing troops.
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison for attempting to legitimize the martial law decision, falsifying records, and lying under oath; he has appealed the verdict.
