Meta's Oversight Board Urges Caution In Removing 'From The River To The Sea' Posts
Meta's Oversight Board has advised that the Facebook parent should not should not automatically remove the phrase "From the river to the sea" from its platforms.
The board, though funded by Meta, operates independently and emphasised the phrase has multiple interpretations, so its use isn't inherently harmful or discriminatory.
The phrase refers to the area between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, encompassing Israel and the Palestinian territories, and is frequently chanted at pro-Palestinian rallies.
While critics argue that it is antisemitic and calls for the elimination of Israel, others challenge this interpretation.
The Board came to the conclusion that "context is crucial" and that simply removing political speech is not a solution.
The Oversight Board reached its conclusion after reviewing three cases where different users had posted content on Facebook featuring the phrase.
