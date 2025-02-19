Meta’s Ambitious Subsea Cable to Connect US, India, and Beyond
Meta is set to launch Project Waterworth, an ambitious subsea cable spanning 50,000 km, surpassing the Earth’s circumference.
Designed with a high-capacity 24-fibre-pair system, the project aims to strengthen connectivity across key regions, like USA, India, South Africa, and Brazil, while also supporting Meta’s growing AI and digital infrastructure initiatives.
Unlike its previous collaborations, this will be Meta’s first fully owned subsea cable, marking a shift in its approach to global connectivity.
The company already co-owns 16 networks, including the 2Africa cable, alongside major telecom players such as Orange, Vodafone, and China Mobile.
With this move, Meta joins Google in establishing direct control over subsea routes, while competitors like Amazon and Microsoft continue to rely on partnerships or capacity purchases rather than full ownership.
PVR Fined Rs 1 Lakh for Excessive Ads Delaying Film Screening