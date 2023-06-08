Meta Verified Now Available In India. Here’s How It Works
Meta has announced its own subscription-based verification system for Facebook and Instagram for India, on Wednesday.
Unlike Twitter, Meta will allow the legacy verified accounts to maintain their blue ticks for free.
In India, the verification will cost Rs 699 per month for both iOS and Android users. Users will be able to verify on the web too at a later date, which is yet to be announced.
The subscription model comes with perks like verified badge, proactive protection from impersonation and account support.
To be eligible for verification, the applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history.
The applicants have to submit a government ID that corresponds to the profile name and image of the Facebook or Instagram account they are applying for. The payment gets refunded if the verification is declined.
