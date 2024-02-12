Meta Updates Policy To Give Users Control Over Political Content Recommendations
Meta has announced an expansion of its Reels policy to restrict content from users you don't follow across Threads and Instagram platforms.
Users who wish to receive recommendations for content related to governments, elections, or social topics affecting a broader audience can opt to disable this restriction in their account settings.
When enabled, these changes will affect public accounts and apply only in areas where content recommendations are made, such as Explore, Reels, in-feed suggestions, and suggested users.
Additionally, this update doesn't alter how users see content from accounts they follow. Accounts ineligible for recommendations can still share political content with their followers through their feed and Stories.
Meta has also revealed that creators can use the Account Status feature to assess the impact of posting political content on their eligibility for recommendation.
This feature also allows professional accounts to dispute decisions that revoke recommendation eligibility and manage politically related posts by editing, removing, or pausing them until the account becomes eligible for recommendation again.
