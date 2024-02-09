Google Joins Coalition To Tackle AI-Generated Media Authenticity
Google announced its participation in Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) alongside tech and media firms like Adobe, Intel, and Microsoft.
This coalition is working on a method to indicate when a piece of media has been generated or modified using artificial intelligence.
The tech giant announced its intention to leverage Adobe's Content Credentials project, enabling creators to incorporate a subtle "CR" symbol into AI-generated content.
This symbol serves as a link to details regarding the editing timeline, location, and methodology applied to the media.
Essentially, it acts as metadata, providing transparency about AI edits and enabling viewers to authenticate images, videos, audio, and documents.
The coalition proposes these measures for institutions to share trusted digital media amidst the rise of AI-generated realistic fake content and convincing alterations to real media.
