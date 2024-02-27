Meta To Set Up Team Against AI Misuse And Misinformation Ahead of EU Elections
Meta plans to establish a dedicated team to address disinformation and the misuse of generative artificial intelligence leading up to the European Parliament elections in June.
This initiative is prompted by concerns regarding election interference and the dissemination of deceptive AI-generated content.
Marco Pancini, Meta's head of EU affairs, said in a blogpost, "As the election approaches, we'll activate an Elections Operations Center to identify potential threats and put mitigations in place in real time."
He added that experts from the company's diverse teams, such as, data science, engineering, research, operations, will work together to combat misinformation and mitigate risks linked to the misuse of generative AI.
Meta, presently collaborating with 26 independent fact-checking organisations spanning 22 languages in the European Union, plans to include three additional partners in Bulgaria, France, and Slovakia, according to Pancini.
