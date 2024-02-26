AI-Driven Tech Giants Face Backlash Over Soaring Water Consumption
Reportedly, major technology corporations such as Microsoft, Google, and Meta have increased their water consumption to cool their data centers, which have experienced heightened usage during the surge in AI activities.
This has raised environmental concerns as experts anticipate that by 2027, the demand for AI could result in a water withdrawal ranging from 4.2 billion to 6.6 billion cubic meters – equivalent to nearly half of the United Kingdom's annual water consumption.
Another evaluation indicates that the energy needed for processing the numerous questions posed on Open AI's platform is comparable to that consumed by 33,000 households in the United States.
The concern grows as prominent technology firms compete to launch products leveraging generative AI, fueled by advanced language models adept at handling extensive data.
These models require significant computational resources, prompting the development of extensive server facilities that use chilled water for cooling; some of this water evaporates during the process, while some is recyclable.
In 2022, Microsoft utilised approximately 22 billion litres of water, while Google consumed around 6-7 billion litres. Meta, on the other hand, had a water consumption of 2 billion litres.
These companies have committed to reducing their environmental footprint by striving to replenish a greater amount of water than they use by 2030, employing diverse ecological initiatives.
How Indian Job Seekers Were Lured To Fight In Russia Through A YouTube Channel