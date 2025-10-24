Meta to Lay Off 600 Employees from Its Superintelligence Labs
Meta is cutting around 600 employees from its artificial intelligence (AI) division as part of a broader effort to streamline operations and flatten organizational layers, Reuters reported.
The layoffs will affect the Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) unit and teams working on AI infrastructure and product-related AI, but not the newly formed TBD Lab.
Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang said the smaller teams would speed up decision-making and expand the scope and impact of each remaining role.
Meta is encouraging affected employees to apply for other positions within the company as part of its internal redeployment effort.
The layoff come a day after Meta announced a $27 billion (₹2.25 lakh crore) financing deal with Blue Owl Capital to fund its largest-ever data center project.
Meta reorganized its AI division under Superintelligence Labs in June after senior exits and weak feedback on its Llama 4 model, as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s push to strengthen the company’s AI ambitions.
