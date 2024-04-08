Meta Revamps Policies On AI-Generated And Manipulated Media, Prioritises Transparency
Meta has announced alterations to its regulations concerning AI-generated content and manipulated media in response to feedback from its Oversight Board.
Commencing next month, the company intends to categorise a broader spectrum of such content, incorporating a "Made with AI" emblem for deepfakes.
Moreover, additional contextual details will be provided when content has undergone manipulation in manners that significantly increase the risk of misleading the public on crucial matters.
However, for deepfakes, Meta is only going to apply labels where the content in question has “industry standard AI image indicators,” or where the uploader has disclosed it’s AI-generated content.
The policy shift implies more AI-generated and manipulated media staying on Meta's platforms. It favours a transparency and context-focused approach over removing such content to mitigate risks to free speech.
