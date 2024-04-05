India's Life Expectancy Up By Eight Years Since 1990: Lancet Study
A recent study published in The Lancet reveals that, on average, people worldwide are enjoying a lifespan over six years longer in 2021 compared to 1990.
Life expectancy refers to the average number of years that a person is expected to live based on current mortality rates.
It is influenced by a variety of factors including healthcare quality, access to healthcare, socioeconomic status, lifestyle factors, and environmental conditions.
The study highlights a significant increase in life expectancy in India by nearly eight years over the last thirty years.
According to the report, this progress is credited to declines in fatalities caused by major causes like diarrhea, respiratory infections, stroke, and heart attacks.
The paper noted that the gains would have been considerably greater if not for the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, which severely disrupted the progress.
In South Asia, Bhutan experienced the most significant increase in life expectancy, with a gain of 13.6 years, followed by Bangladesh with 13.3 years, Nepal with 10.4 years, and Pakistan with an increase of 2.5 years.
