Meta Ran Ads Raising Funds For Israeli Military Gear, Watchdog Finds
Meta has been running ads on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads from pro-Israel groups raising funds for military gear.
This includes drones and tactical equipment for IDF battalions, potentially violating its own ad policies, new research shows.
Global watchdog Ekō flagged 117 such ads to Meta since March 2025. This follows a similar report in December 2024, when 98 ads were taken down.
Despite this, the same publishers resumed posting near-identical content. The IDF is not directly involved in these campaigns.
After being contacted, Meta removed the ads, stating they violated rules that require authorisation and disclaimers for political or issue-based content—both of which were missing.
According to Ekō, the ads reached at least 76,000 views in the EU and UK.
