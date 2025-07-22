CBSE Makes CCTV With Audio-Visual Recording Mandatory In All Affiliated Schools
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it mandatory for all affiliated schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual recording to enhance student safety.
In a notification issued Monday, the board amended its Affiliation Bye Laws-2018 to include CCTV under the section on physical infrastructure, which already covers basic facilities like classrooms, labs, and toilets.
Cameras must now be installed at all key locations—entry and exit points, corridors, staircases, classrooms, canteens, playgrounds, and other common areas, excluding toilets and washrooms.
Recordings should be stored for at least 15 days and made accessible to authorities if needed.
The directive follows the NCPCR’s 2021 safety manual, which recommends regular CCTV monitoring to ensure a secure, bullying-free school environment that supports students’ well-being.
ChatGPT Helps This US Mayor Draft Speeches, Shape Policy