Meta Makes SEBI Verification Mandatory For Investment Ads In India
Meta now requires advertisers targeting Indian users with investment or securities ads to submit a SEBI registration number or complete alternate ID verification if exempt.
The verification process began rolling out on June 26 and will be available to all eligible advertisers by July 28.
The rules apply to all ads aimed at Indian users, including global campaigns. Meta will show the verified name and SEBI number in a disclaimer on the ad, which will also be stored in its Ad Library for up to seven years.
Advertisers must select the verified beneficiary and payer while creating the ad. These details can’t be changed once the ad goes live.
SEBI-registered advertisers need to share their registration number, email, and phone number linked to the registration.
Those without SEBI registration must complete identity verification using a government ID (for individuals) or business documents (for organisations).
