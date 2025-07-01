Heavy July Rains Forecast As Monsoon Covers India Early
India is set to receive over 6% more rainfall than usual in July, a key month for agriculture.
States like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana may face flood risks in river basins such as Krishna, Godavari, and Mahanadi due to heavy rain. Authorities have been advised to monitor these regions closely.
The IMD has maintained its forecast of a 6% above-normal monsoon for June–September. East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and parts of Telangana and Odisha are also likely to see more rain than average.
The monsoon covered the entire country by June 29—nine days early. This has happened only 13 times since 1960. In half those years, the season ended with above-normal rainfall.
The strong rains are linked to the absence of El Niño. IMD has urged central India to prepare for heavy July showers.
