Meta Found Liable For Collecting Users’ Sensitive Health Data
Meta has been found liable in a class-action lawsuit for secretly collecting sensitive fertility and menstrual data from Flo app users.
The case covers over 3.7 million users in the US who used the app between November 2016 and February 2019.
Court documents revealed that Meta’s software, embedded in the app, sent data to Facebook whenever users accessed fertility-related features, including information like period dates, sexual activity, and mental health notes.
The jury rejected Meta’s claim that it never accessed the data. While others, including Google and Flo, settled, Meta was the only one to contest the case in court.
Following the verdict, Meta said it strongly disagrees and plans to appeal, insisting that the allegations are false and that protecting user privacy is a priority.
Impacted users will be notified by email or through the lawsuit website, but details on compensation are still pending.
