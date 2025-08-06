India Among Top 5 Nations In Gaming Account Leaks In 2024
In 2024, over 84,000 gaming account details from India were leaked, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said.
Thailand saw the most leaks in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, while Singapore had the fewest.
APAC has become the global hub for gaming, with over half of the world’s gamers in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.
Kaspersky reported the following leaks: Thailand (1,62,892), Philippines (99,273), Vietnam (87,969), India (84,262), Indonesia (69,909), Malaysia (37,718), South Korea (37,097), China (18,786), Sri Lanka (10,877), and Singapore (4,262).
The company added that 11 million gaming account credentials were leaked worldwide last year.
