Meta Fixes Error That Pushed Graphic Videos Into Instagram Feeds
Meta has said that it fixed an error that flooded Instagram Reels feeds with violent and graphic videos worldwide.
The company did not disclose how many users were affected or what caused the glitch. Its statement followed widespread complaints on social media, with many users reporting explicit content despite enabling "sensitive content control".
Meta’s moderation policies are under scrutiny, especially after it ended its U.S. fact-checking program last month.
This decision impacts Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, which together have over 3 billion users.
While Meta prohibits violent content, exceptions exist for videos highlighting human rights abuses and conflicts.
The company has increasingly relied on automated moderation, a trend expected to grow with the shift away from fact-checking.
Apple Fixing Voice-to-Text Bug That Briefly Replaced “Racist” With “Trump”