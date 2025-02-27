Apple Fixing Voice-to-Text Bug That Briefly Replaced “Racist” With “Trump”
Apple is fixing a bug that briefly made its voice-to-text system replace “racist” with “Trump”.
Some iPhone users noticed that when they said “racist,” Apple’s dictation feature first typed “Trump” before correcting itself.
Apple has admitted the glitch, saying its system mistakenly suggested “Trump” when users spoke words with “r” consonants. A fix is now being rolled out.
Apple explained that its speech recognition sometimes shows incorrect words with similar sounds before correcting them. The company did not say why “Trump” appeared when users said “racist”.
The issue surfaced a day after Apple announced a $500 billion investment in U.S. projects, which Trump credited to his tariff policies.
This follows his recent 10% tariff on Chinese imports, where Apple manufactures many of its products.
