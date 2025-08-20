Meta Faces Pressure in Brazil After AGU Flags AI Chatbots Mimicking Children
Brazil’s federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU) has sent an unauthorised note to Meta, demanding the company to remove AI chatbots.
Meta AI Studio, a tool available on Meta platforms like Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, can be used to create these customized chatbots which allegedly mimicked children and stimulated sexual dialogue.
The document has cited several examples of sexually charged conversation and asked for immediate removal of these bots demanding an explanation.
The document highlighted the absence of age filters which allowed these bots to engage in inappropriate content with minors.
Additionally, Supreme Court of Brazil in June had voted to require tech companies to assume a greater responsibility for user- generated content.
