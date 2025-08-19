Bihar SIR: Voters Missing From Draft Rolls Can File Claims With Aadhaar, Says EC
The Election Commission (EC) said people missing from Bihar’s draft voter list can submit an Aadhaar copy to be added, following a Supreme Court order.
The EC clarified that claims and objections will be decided by the electoral registration officer only after a week of verifying documents.
It added that under Special Intensive Revision rules, no name can be deleted from the August 1 draft list without an inquiry and a written order by the officer.
The names of 65 lakh excluded voters are posted on district magistrates’ websites. “Aggrieved persons may file claims with their Aadhaar card,” the EC said.
Otter.ai Sued For Allegedly Turning Workplace Meetings Into AI Training Data
Click here