Meta Faces Lawsuit in France Over AI’s Use of Copyrighted Works
Meta is facing an AI copyright lawsuit in France. Authors and publishers accuse it of economic “parasitism”.
The case was filed in a Paris court by three groups: National Publishing Union (SNE), National Union of Authors and Composers (SNAC) and Society of People of Letters (SGDL)
They claim Meta unlawfully trained AI models on copyrighted content.
This is the first such lawsuit in France. Meta faces similar cases in the U.S. over its AI models, like Llama.
The SNE says many works from its members appear in Meta’s data pool. SNAC, representing 700 writers and composers, calls AI a threat to their cultural heritage.
SGDL, representing authors, demands Meta remove unauthorised data directories.
Under the EU’s AI Act, generative AI must follow copyright laws and disclose training data sources.
India Rescues 549 from Myanmar Cybercrime Hubs
Click here