India Rescues 549 from Myanmar Cybercrime Hubs
India has rescued 549 citizens from cybercrime centres on the Myanmar-Thailand border, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.
These individuals, from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, were lured to Thailand or Myanmar with fake IT job offers.
Instead, they were trafficked to cybercrime hubs run by Chinese criminal gangs in Myanmar’s lawless border areas.
Most were freed alongside others from South and Southeast Asia during a crackdown.
They were moved from Myanmar’s Myawaddy region to Mae Sot, Thailand, and held in detention centres before returning on Indian Air Force C-17 flights on Monday and Tuesday.
Pakistan Train Hijack: What We Know About the Insurgent Group Behind the Attack
Click here