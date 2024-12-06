Meta Eases Rules for First-Time Offenders, Introduces Training for Creators
Meta has announced the global expansion of its policy aimed at easing penalties for first-time violations of its Community Standards.
Initially launched in August for Facebook creators, the policy will now apply to all Facebook profiles, Pages, and Instagram creators, with plans to include all Instagram users soon.
Under the policy, first-time violators can avoid a strike by completing a training course to understand their infraction.
Meta emphasises an "educate, not punish" approach, allowing creators to clear their record and participate again if they remain violation-free for a year.
However, the programme excludes severe violations, such as those involving sexual exploitation, high-risk drug sales, or glorification of dangerous entities.
