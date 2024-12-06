Delhi Restrictions Eased to GRAP 2: What’s Permitted, What’s Prohibited?
Improved air quality has led the CAQM to lift Stage 4 GRAP curbs in Delhi, but Stage 2 restrictions remain in effect across NCR.
The Supreme Court approved the rollback of Stage 4 measures, deeming them unnecessary.
Under Stage 2, actions like mechanised road sweeping, daily water sprinkling, and the use of anti-smog guns will focus on reducing dust, especially at pollution hotspots.
Power suppliers must ensure uninterrupted electricity to minimize diesel generator use. Public advisories on air quality will be issued via newspapers, TV, and radio.
Residents are urged to use public transport instead of personal vehicles to prevent air quality from deteriorating back into the "very poor" or "severe" categories.
Restrictions on coal, firewood, and diesel generators (except for essential services) remain in place. Construction, demolition, and industrial activities under specific closure orders are still prohibited.
