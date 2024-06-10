Meta Announces Guidelines To ‘Ensure Integrity’ In The UK Election Process
In light of the upcoming UK elections, Meta has formed a dedicated team to develop a tailored approach to “help preserve the integrity of these elections” on its platforms.
The company said that they work with independent fact-checking organisations, all certified by the International Fact Checking Network (IFCN) or the European Fact-Checking Standards Network (EFCSN) in order to keep the misinformation in check.
Meta said, “Ahead of the election period, we will make it easier for all our fact-checking partners to find and rate content related to the election because we recognise that speed is especially important in these moments.”
Meta has also stated that it will not permit ads in the UK that discourage voting in the election or question the legitimacy of the election and its outcome.
In order to tackle AI-related misinformation, the company has added a feature for people to disclose when they share AI-generated images, video or audio.
“We also work closely with the Political Parties to encourage candidates to report anything that raises cause for concern and assist with best practice around social media security and monitor open social media pages for abuse and threats,” it added.
