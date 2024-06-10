New York Moves To Restrict Social Media Algorithms For Users Under 18
The New York state legislature has approved a bill that would ban social media companies from displaying so-called “addictive feeds” to minors under 18, unless they secure parental consent.
The Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act describes an addictive feed as one where the content is recommended or prioritized based on user information or the user's device — essentially, these are the algorithmic news feeds common in most social apps.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is anticipated to sign the bill, as her office has already issued a statement commending its approval, along with the approval of the related New York Child Data Protection Act.
NetChoice, a trade group whose members include Google, Meta, and Snap described the SAFE Act as “dangerous and unconstitutional”.
The bill mandates social media companies to verify users' ages and prohibits notifications between midnight and 6 am without parental consent. Violations could result in fines up to $5,000 per infraction.
