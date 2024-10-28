Meta and Reuters Ink Deal to Provide Instant News Answers through AI Chatbot
Meta has entered into a multi-year agreement with Reuters to integrate its news content for providing real-time answers to user queries through the Meta AI chatbot.
The chatbot is accessible across Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.
However, the company has not revealed whether Reuters content will be used to train its large-language model.
This deal comes as Meta scales back news content on its platforms, following criticism from regulators and publishers over misinformation and revenue-sharing disputes.
