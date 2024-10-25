How This Tiny Island in the Caribbean Is Raking in Millions from AI
The rise of AI has driven global productivity, but for Anguilla, a small Caribbean island, it has been transformative, now accounting for about a third of the government’s revenue.
Anguilla, part of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, earns significant revenue from fees on ".ai" domain registrations, as ".ai" is the internet code assigned to the island, similar to ".in" for India
For instance, companies like Google uses google.ai to showcase its artificial intelligence services while Elon Musk uses x.ai as the homepage for his Grok AI chatbot.
Last year, Anguilla's revenue from domain registration fees surged to $32 million, a fourfold increase driven by growing interest in AI.
The territory recently partnered with a U.S. company to manage the increasing demand for these domains, but the registration fees are expected to remain unchanged.
Article 370 to AAP Bail Cases: What Are CJI-Designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna's Key Judgments?