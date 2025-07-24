Meta Adds Teen Protections On Instagram, Cracks Down On Predator Accounts
Meta has introduced new teen safety tools on Instagram, including message alerts and one-tap block and report options.
The company also removed thousands of adult-run accounts that left sexual comments or sought explicit images from kids under 13—1,35,000 for commenting, and 5,00,000 more for inappropriate interactions.
These steps come amid rising pressure on tech firms to safeguard children from online predators and mental health harms.
Meta said teens blocked over a million accounts and reported another million after seeing safety reminders in private messages.
It’s also testing AI tools to detect users lying about their age. If flagged, such accounts are shifted to teen settings—with stricter privacy controls.
Meanwhile, Meta is battling lawsuits from several US states, alleging its apps fuel teen addiction and mental health issues through intentionally harmful design.
