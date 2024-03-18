MeitY's New AI Advisory Removes Government Approval Requirement For AI Platforms
Approximately two weeks after releasing guidance that required Internet intermediaries and other platforms to seek approval prior to launching AI products, the government has reversed its decision.
The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), followed closely after a controversy sparked by Google's AI platform's responses to queries concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The March 1 advisory from MeitY instructed tech companies to obtain approval before launching what it termed as "unreliable" or "under-tested" generative AI models or tools.
However, the advisory faced criticism from various sources. In response, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarified that it targeted large platforms and not startups.
Subsequently, on March 15, the advisory was rescinded. In the subsequent communication, MeitY directed platforms to ensure proper labeling of AI-generated content, particularly content vulnerable to misuse.
The Ministry has additionally requested platforms to guarantee that biases stemming from their AI models or platforms do not impede the electoral process in India.
