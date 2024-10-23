Media Outlets to Get $10M from Microsoft, OpenAI for AI Integration
Microsoft and OpenAI have announced a $10 million initiative to help select media outlets experiment with AI tools in their newsrooms.
In the first phase, funding will be allocated to Newsday, The Minnesota Star Tribune, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Public Media, and The Seattle Times.
Each outlet will receive grants to hire a two-year fellow dedicated to developing AI tools, leveraging Microsoft Azure and OpenAI credits.
This announcement comes as both companies face multiple copyright lawsuits from publications like The New York Times, The Intercept, Raw Story, and AlterNet.
