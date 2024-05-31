Manmohan Singh Condemns Modi’s 'Hate Speeches' In Pre-Election Plea
In a letter addressed to Punjab’s voters ahead of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, former prime minister Manmohan Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using “hateful, unparliamentary terms to target either a specific section of society or opposition”.
Saying that Modi has lowered “the dignity of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with hate speeches”, Singh denied that he never singled out a community for special treatment.
Singh appealed to voters that they have “one final chance to ensure that democracy and our Constitution are protected from the repeated assaults of a despotic regime, trying to unleash dictatorship in India”.
The ex-prime minister also condemned the BJP for enforcing the Agniveer Scheme on the armed forces, denouncing it as poorly conceived.
He accused the BJP of diminishing patriotism, courage, and dedication by reducing their significance to merely four years, emphasising what he termed as "fake nationalism".
