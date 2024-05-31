India Voices Concern Over Rafah Civilian Casualties, Reaffirms Support For Two-State Solution
India, on Thursday, expressed deep concern over the recent loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have consistently called for the protection of the civilian population and respect for international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict."
At the press meet, Jaiswal also reinstated India’s long-standing position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict following the recent recognition of Palestine by Ireland, Norway, and Spain.
He said, “We have long supported a two-state solution which entails the establishment of a sovereign, viable, and independent state of Palestine within recognised and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace.”
Israeli strikes on Rafah in southern Gaza have drawn widespread condemnation. Local health officials reported at least 45 Palestinians killed, including many displaced individuals living in tents set ablaze on Sunday.
The incident has sparked a surge of outrage and solidarity on social media, with the hashtag "All eyes on Rafah" gaining traction and being shared by tens of millions globally.
