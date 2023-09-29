Manipur: Security Forces' Alleged Use Of Pellet Guns Against Student Protesters Sparks Outcry
Allegations that the security forces used pellet guns to suppress Wednesday’s student protests in the Imphal Valley, Manipur, have provoked wide condemnation.
The protests were triggered after the photos of bodies of two Meitei students who went missing in July surfaced on social media earlier this week.
According to the Manipur Police, a disorderly mob attempted to assault the residence of a political leader, and joint security forces dispersed the crowd by only deploying tear gas shells.
They alleged that the demonstrators attacked a police officer, seized his weapon, and torched the police vehicle.
However, the students have alleged that the police used “pellet guns, smoke bombs, tear gas shells, rubber bullets, batons” against them.
Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met student union leaders and “concerns regarding the alleged harsh actions by the police during recent protests were discussed”, said a statement signed by the Joint Secretary, CM’s office.
