Maldives Distances Itself From Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi; Ministers Face Suspension
Three Maldivian ministers, namely Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha, and Hassan Zihan, have been suspended by the Maldives government due to their disrespectful comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his visit to Lakshadweep.
The three ministers used terms such as "clown," "terrorist," and "puppet of Israel" on social media platform X for PM Modi. This was in reaction to a video of the latter promoting tourism in Lakshadweep.
Former foreign minister of Maldives Abdullah Shahid also called the derogatory remarks “reprehensible and odious" in his post on X.
In light of the incident, EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti announced the suspension of all flight bookings to the Maldives. The company has also joined the 'Visit Lakshadweep' campaign, aiming to promote the domestic destination.
Amidst the growing rift, #ExploreIndianIslands trended on X, with Indians urging others to choose the beauty of Indian islands over the Maldives.
Microsoft Announces Copilot AI Key, A First Major Change To Windows Keyboards In 30 Years