Microsoft Announces Copilot AI Key, A First Major Change To Windows Keyboards In 30 Years
Introducing a significant shift in its keyboard design for the first time in thirty years, Microsoft has announced an artificial intelligence (AI) key.
This key will enable users to access Copilot, Microsoft's AI tool, on new Windows 11 PCs. The AI tool assists users in tasks like searching, composing emails, and generating images.
In a blog post introducing the update, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's executive vice president, described it as a "transformative" moment, drawing a parallel to the introduction of the Windows key nearly 30 years ago.
He added that it would both "simplify" and "amplify" the user experience.
New products featuring the upcoming keyboards are anticipated to be available from February.
Microsoft also plans to exhibit products incorporating the Copilot key at the upcoming CES tech event, commencing next week in Las Vegas.
