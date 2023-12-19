‘Maintain Vigil’: Central Government Issues Advisory On New Covid Sub-Variant JN.1
The Central government has issued an advisory to the states after the detection of a new covid sub-variant, JN.1, in India.
The first case JN.1 was detected through RT-PCR in a 79-year-old woman in Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on December 8, 2023.
As cases continue to rise in Kerala and Goa, the Health Ministry has also said it is not known yet if an infection caused by it produces different symptoms or whether it is more severe than other variants.
In the light of the upcoming festive season, the ministry has stressed on the need to put in place essential public health measures as well as other arrangements in order to minimise the risk of surge in Covid transmission.
The advisory suggests maintaining “a state of constant vigil over the Covid situation, right up to the District levels”.
The states have been asked to ensure that adequate testing takes place in all the districts as per the official testing guidelines and maintain the suggested share of RT-PCR and antigen tests.
The advisory underscores the need for both public and private health facilities to actively engage in promoting community awareness for managing Covid-19, which includes adhering to respiratory hygiene practices.
