Madras HC Seeks MeitY Steps To Curb Spread Of Non-Consensual Images
The Madras High Court has directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to detail steps taken to curb the spread of non-consensual intimate images (NCII) online and propose a victim-friendly redress process.
The order came on July 15, 2025, during a hearing of a petition filed by a woman advocate whose ex-partner uploaded her private videos.
Though MeitY had complied with a July 9 court order by removing content and alerting social media platforms, the videos resurfaced on 39 websites, the petitioner said.
Noting that victims are forced to repeatedly undergo the trauma of takedown requests, the court asked MeitY to suggest a discreet and accessible reporting mechanism, especially for those hesitant to approach police.
It also urged the use of hash-matching and AI tools like PhotoDNA and Google’s content safety checkers to prevent re-uploads and ensure quicker removals.
India lacks a specific NCII takedown protocol, but laws like BNS Section 77 and IT Act Sections 66E, 67, and 67A criminalise voyeurism, privacy breaches, and sharing explicit content.
