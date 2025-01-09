Los Angeles Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations, Wreak Havoc
Wildfires sweeping across the Los Angeles area this week have destroyed over 1,000 homes and forced more than 1,00,000 residents to evacuate.
The largest fires have been reported in Pacific Palisades, suburban Pasadena, and a rural area of the San Fernando Valley.
Officials have warned of further destruction as strong winds and dry conditions continue to accelerate the fires' spread.
Most of the massive blazes began on Tuesday, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, with gusts exceeding 70 mph (112 kph) in some areas.
The winds persisted into Wednesday, temporarily grounding firefighting aircraft and complicating efforts to control the flames.
Wildfires are often caused by a combination of dry weather, high winds, and human activities such as unattended campfires or faulty power lines.
In areas like Los Angeles, the Santa Ana winds and prolonged drought create ideal conditions for rapid fire spread.
