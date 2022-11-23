999 Days in Mumbai, 994 days in Hyderabad: First-Time US Travellers Continue To Face Unprecedented Visa Wait Time
First-time travelers from India to the US continue to face long wait for visa interviews across major Indian cities for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visas.
The US State Department website shows the wait times on November 28 as follows: 999 days for Mumbai, 994 days for Hyderbad, 948 for Delhi and Chennai and 904 for Kolkata.
The US State Department had said last week, "As of November 2022, the median worldwide wait time for a tourist visa (B1/B2) interview appointment is about two months."
They had said that while the pandemic restrictions had hampered visa application processes, 96% of their embassies and consulates could provide "routine visa services" with the lifting of the curbs.
It had said that the pace of visa processing was picking and pre‑pandemic visa processing levels would be reached in the fiscal year of 2023.
ALSO READ
Christiano Ronaldo, Machester United Reach 'Mutual Agreement' To Part Ways