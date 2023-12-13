Lok Sabha Security Breach: Intruders Disrupt Proceedings With Smoke; MPs Evacuated
In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, two intruders jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery and opened canisters that emitted a "yellow-coloured smoke".
Coincidently the day also marked the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack which happened in 2001.
The members of parliament left the House immediately, and proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.
West Bengal BJP MP Khagen Murmu was speaking when the intruder was spotted inside the Lok Sabha.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that the canisters were emitting yellow smoke, and raised concerns that it could have been “poisonous”
Both individuals were apprehended within the Parliament premises and have been escorted away by security forces for questioning, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the watch and ward staff have secured the gallery, the Lok Sabha chamber, and the surrounding areas.
