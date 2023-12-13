India Backs UN Resolution Calling For Humanitarian Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas Conflict
India has voted in favour of the UN General Assembly draft resolution urging an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and the unconditional release of all hostages.
The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, introduced by Egypt, at an Emergency Special Session on Tuesday.
The resolution received support from 153 nations, including India, with 10 countries, including the US, Israel, and Austria, voting against it. Additionally, 23 countries, including Argentina, Ukraine, and Germany, chose to abstain from voting.
In October, India chose not to vote either for or against a resolution in the General Assembly that urged an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unrestricted humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.
The ongoing conflict has led to starvation, displaced 85% of the population from their homes and caused diseases to spread, according to the UN and Gaza health ministry.
According to the ministry data, the conflict has led to the death of at least 18,205 Palestinians including many children and wounded nearly 50,000 since October 7.
