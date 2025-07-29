Living Through COVID-19 Linked To Faster Brain Ageing: Study
A study by the University of Nottingham suggests that simply living through the COVID-19 pandemic may have accelerated brain ageing, even in people who never got infected.
The peer-reviewed research was published in Nature Communications and used data from the UK Biobank Study.
Researchers analysed brain scans of nearly 1,000 healthy adults taken before and after the pandemic and found faster brain ageing, especially in older adults, men, and people from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Those who had COVID-19 also showed slower thinking speed and reduced flexibility. However, the study noted that the pandemic’s stress alone affected brain structure in all participants.
The researchers say these changes may be “partially reversible”. But they stress that the uncertainty and isolation of the pandemic had a major impact on brain health.
