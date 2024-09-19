LinkedIn AI Trained On User Data Without Updated Terms, Here’s How To Opt-Out
LinkedIn may have trained AI models using user data without updating its terms, as per a "trust and safety" update shared by Microsoft's professional networking platform.
Senior vice president and general counsel Blake Lawit disclosed that LinkedIn has utilised user posts and other data to train and operate its generative AI features.
He mentioned that the site's privacy policy had been updated, linking to an FAQ updated last week, which confirmed the automatic collection of posts for AI training.
This suggests LinkedIn began gathering content and opting in users before Lawit's post and the privacy policy update.
The FAQ states that LinkedIn's generative AI may use our personal information to suggest content, and the data will be used to train its models unless you opt out.
To opt out, go to your LinkedIn Profile, select "Settings," then "Data Privacy," and find "Data for Generative AI improvement." Click the button to opt out.
