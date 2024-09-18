Samsung Chennai Strike Enters 9th Day; Workers Call For Union And Wage Hikes
Workers at Samsung’s manufacturing facility in Chennai have escalated their strike, now in its ninth day, demanding union recognition, higher wages, and better working conditions.
The strike, led by the unrecognised Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU), began on September 9 and has garnered support from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions in Tamil Nadu.
Despite five rounds of discussions between the workers, Samsung management, and government officials, no agreement has been reached, according to the SIWU president.
The strike gained further momentum on Monday when Tamil Nadu police detained more than 100 workers in Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram.
Striking workers at Samsung's Chennai plant have also accused Samsung of harsh conditions, including unrealistic production speeds and punitive measures against union supporters.
