LGBTQ+ Mentions Scrubbed from US National Missing Children Database
The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has removed publications referencing queer and transgender children from its website.
NCMEC is a child safety nonprofit that works closely with the government and major tech platforms.
The removals follow reports that NCMEC was ordered to eliminate mentions of LGBTQ+ issues. This move aligns with President Donald Trump’s efforts to erase recognition of trans people in the U.S.
As a nonprofit, NCMEC depends on grants from the Department of Justice. The organisation allegedly faced the threat of losing government funding.
The group collaborates with law enforcement and tech companies to track and remove child sexual abuse material.
Derrick Driscoll, NCMEC’s chief operating officer, said its core operations would remain unchanged. However, he confirmed the executive order required the removal of materials mentioning transgender adults and children.
