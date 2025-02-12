India's Generative AI Adoption Hits 65%, More Than Double Global Average
Microsoft has released the ninth edition of its Global Online Safety Survey, highlighting trends in AI adoption and online safety worldwide, including in India.
The report shows that 65% of respondents in India have used generative AI, more than double the global average of 31%.
The survey, conducted between July and August 2024, collected responses from 14,800 participants across 15 countries, including teens, parents, and other adults.
In India, AI adoption is driven by translation services, answering queries, improving workplace efficiency, and assisting students with schoolwork.
Usage has grown significantly across age groups. Millennials are the most active users, with 84% reporting AI usage—a 15% increase from the previous year. Weekly generative AI usage has also risen by 20%, reaching 71%.
Despite this surge, concerns around AI remain widespread. The biggest risks cited include online abuse (76%), deepfakes (74%), scams (73%), and AI hallucinations (70%).
Additionally, over 80% of respondents worry about AI being used by individuals under 18.
