Labour Party Triumphs In UK General Election As Rishi Sunak Concedes Defeat
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged his defeat in the national election, stating that the opposition Labour Party had emerged victorious.
The Labour Party is on track for a landslide victory in the UK general election, bringing an end to the 14-year rule of the Conservative Party under Rishi Sunak.
Labour easily surpassed the critical threshold of 326 seats in the 650-seat Parliament, leading Sunak to concede defeat.
Britain's Prime Minister-elect Keir Starmer has promised to initiate a phase of "national renewal" in the U.K. after his opposition Labour party triumphed over the ruling Conservatives in the general election.
Addressing a victory rally in London early on Friday, Starmer said, "Change begins now," adding that having "a mandate like this comes with a great responsibility".
